A three bedroom home in Sheffield with a deceptive appearance has been listed for sale at £140,000.

From the outside, the property doesn’t look like much. The mid-terrace position does not do the spacious and modern interior justice and, despite the terrific design, the Zoopla listing states there is “plenty of potential” for more.

Entry is gained via the porch which leads straight into the modern kitchen/diner. Next is the bright and spacious lounge backing on to the low maintenance garden and providing access to the stairs to the cellar and first floor.

Bedroom one is found to the rear of the first floor. To the front is an enormous four-piece bathroom.

The second floor features both bedroom two and three. As with bedroom one, they can accomodate large double beds and have large windows bringing in lots of light.

The house is found deep in the suburb of Chapeltown in the north of Sheffield. It has good rail links and loads of green outdoor spaces.

1 . Chapeltown This three bedroom mid-terrace house could be yours for £140,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Porch A cosy porch offers a suitable space to remove muddy boots. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Garden The garden is "low maintenance" and offers lots of space to sit and relax with a coffee. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales