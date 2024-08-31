Sheffield Houses: Chance to live in Grade II listed building with tennis court in heart of Rivelin Valley

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 30th Aug 2024, 08:47 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2024, 07:54 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A stunning apartment is on the market, offering the chance to live in a Grade II Listed building.

Residents of King Edwards have access to communal grounds, woodland, a tennis court, and gym, with easy access to woodland walks.

Estate agency Purple Bricks says the site is “a favourite for those who appreciate beautiful architecture and a semi-rural lifestyle”.

Sign up now for our new breaking newsletter

It is part of an exclusive gated development and located in the heart of Rivelin Valley.

They are accepting offers in the region of £220,000 for the two-bedroom apartment, which you can find out more about on their website.

See the gallery below to decide if it could be right for you.

1. Front view

Purple Bricks

Photo Sales

2. Communal hall

Purple Bricks

Photo Sales

3. Lounge

Purple Bricks

Photo Sales

4. Lounge and dining area

Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Grade IIProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.