A stunning apartment is on the market, offering the chance to live in a Grade II Listed building.

Residents of King Edwards have access to communal grounds, woodland, a tennis court, and gym, with easy access to woodland walks.

Estate agency Purple Bricks says the site is “a favourite for those who appreciate beautiful architecture and a semi-rural lifestyle”.

It is part of an exclusive gated development and located in the heart of Rivelin Valley.

They are accepting offers in the region of £220,000 for the two-bedroom apartment, which you can find out more about on their website.

