Sheffield Houses: Chance to convert Killamarsh post office into two-bedroom home and shop

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 14th Sep 2024, 06:10 BST

A closed post office offering “tremendous potential” is up for sale. 

It is located on Bridge Street, in the popular area of Killamarsh, and priced at £180,000.

Estate agency Purple Bricks suggests it could become a commercial property with a flat above.

Sign up now for our new breaking newsletter

The ground floor, or proposed commercial space, has a large front room, back office, storage space, and utility room.

Upstairs, accessed via a separate entrance, there is a comfortable flat with two bedrooms, a living room, kitchen and modern bathroom.

See the photos below to see if the property could be right for you, and contact Purple Bricks with further enquiries.

1. Post Office in 2023

Google

Photo Sales

2. Front of property

Purple Bricks

Photo Sales

3. Main room

Purple Bricks

Photo Sales

4. Back room

Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Post OfficePropertySheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice