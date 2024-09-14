It is located on Bridge Street, in the popular area of Killamarsh, and priced at £180,000.

Estate agency Purple Bricks suggests it could become a commercial property with a flat above.

The ground floor, or proposed commercial space, has a large front room, back office, storage space, and utility room.

Upstairs, accessed via a separate entrance, there is a comfortable flat with two bedrooms, a living room, kitchen and modern bathroom.