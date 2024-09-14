It is located on Bridge Street, in the popular area of Killamarsh, and priced at £180,000.
Estate agency Purple Bricks suggests it could become a commercial property with a flat above.
The ground floor, or proposed commercial space, has a large front room, back office, storage space, and utility room.
Upstairs, accessed via a separate entrance, there is a comfortable flat with two bedrooms, a living room, kitchen and modern bathroom.
See the photos below to see if the property could be right for you, and contact Purple Bricks with further enquiries.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.