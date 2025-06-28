Whitehornes Independent Estate Agents presents this wonderful double-fronted detached bungalow on Brincliffe Edge Road that needs to be seen to be believed.

This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of one of the city’s most desirable suburbs - one look at the from its raised plot will seal the deal.

With a guide price of £450,000 to £475,000, the property is slightly elevated from the street level and provides both privacy and impressive views across the city towards Banner Cross Hall.

Inside, the current owners have updated the property to a high standard throughout, with a tasteful, contemporary and neutral finish that combines with ample windows to flood the home with light.

Features include a spacious main lounge, an extended sun room looking out over the garden, and a modern kitchen with access to the outdoors. There are two generous double bedrooms, one with an en-suite, and a further well-appointed four-piece main bathroom.

It’s greatest strength is the “deceptive” plot with with landscaped gardens to the rear and side that create a peaceful and private setting. But if that wasn’t enough, the home is a stone’s throw away from beautiful Chelsea Park and luscious Brincliffe Edge Woods - and the Peak District is just a short drive away.

Take a look at our gallery below, or visit its page on Zoopla for more information.

1 . £450,000 two-bed bungalow with stunning views in Brincliffe Edge Road, Sheffield Take a look inside this picturesque two-bed bungalow perched on Brincliffe Edge Road in Sheffield, with stunning views and private garden perfect for a peaceful life in the city. | Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . Flooded with natural light This spacious living area with large windows lets in plenty of natural light, while features like the log burner will keep you cosy through the winter. | Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Cosy kitchen A contemporary kitchen fitted to a high standard with integrated appliances features a breakfast bar and access to the private garden. Take breakfast outside to the patio! | Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents Photo Sales

4 . Entryway An beautiful entryway lined with windows and the neutral decorating choices make the home feel bright and airy. | Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents Photo Sales