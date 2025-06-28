Whitehornes Independent Estate Agents presents this wonderful double-fronted detached bungalow on Brincliffe Edge Road that needs to be seen to be believed.
This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of one of the city’s most desirable suburbs - one look at the from its raised plot will seal the deal.
With a guide price of £450,000 to £475,000, the property is slightly elevated from the street level and provides both privacy and impressive views across the city towards Banner Cross Hall.
Inside, the current owners have updated the property to a high standard throughout, with a tasteful, contemporary and neutral finish that combines with ample windows to flood the home with light.
Features include a spacious main lounge, an extended sun room looking out over the garden, and a modern kitchen with access to the outdoors. There are two generous double bedrooms, one with an en-suite, and a further well-appointed four-piece main bathroom.
It’s greatest strength is the “deceptive” plot with with landscaped gardens to the rear and side that create a peaceful and private setting. But if that wasn’t enough, the home is a stone’s throw away from beautiful Chelsea Park and luscious Brincliffe Edge Woods - and the Peak District is just a short drive away.
Take a look at our gallery below, or visit its page on Zoopla for more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.