A modern, two bedroom home with a lovely contemporary interior has been listed for sale in Crookes, Sheffield.
The Zoopla listing says the house is in the “charming location” of Loxley View Road, near to the Bole Hill Recreational Ground.
The ground floor boasts a cosy reception room and modern dining kitchen. The garden is found to the rear, with high hedges offering good privacy from the surrounding world.
The two bedrooms are upstairs. Bedroom one is the largest and comes with some built-in storage space. Bedroom two is slightly smaller and is currently used as a home office.
The bathroom is next to the second bedroom and is equipped with the essential furniture.
