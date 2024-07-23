Sheffield houses: Bradfield farmhouse with views over Damflask Reservoir and a GYM in the barn listed for sale

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 12:01 BST

An incredible six bedroom home overlooking Damflask Reservoir in Sheffield and with a gym in its barn has been listed for sale.

Woodhouse Farm is found in Bradfield, Sheffield, within the green hills surrounding the large reservoir on the edge of the Peak District.

It is listed with local estate agents, Cocker & Carr, with a guide price of £1,650,000.

The property has a farmhouse and barn. The farmhouse has an extensive ground floor consisting of a hall, sitting room, kitchen/diner, snug, dining room, home office and more.

On the first floor you will find all six bedrooms and three bathrooms. This includes the en-suite in the principal bedroom.

The barn has two levels as well. The ground floor features barn space, storage, stables, a garage and potting shed.

On the barn first floor there are two studios and a gym space.

1. Rural Bradfield home

Cocker & CarrPhoto: Cocker & Carr

2. Extended farmhouse

Cocker & CarrPhoto: Cocker & Carr

3. Front door

Cocker & CarrPhoto: Cocker & Carr

4. Kitchen/diner

Cocker & CarrPhoto: Cocker & Carr

