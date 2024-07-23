Woodhouse Farm is found in Bradfield, Sheffield, within the green hills surrounding the large reservoir on the edge of the Peak District.
It is listed with local estate agents, Cocker & Carr, with a guide price of £1,650,000.
The property has a farmhouse and barn. The farmhouse has an extensive ground floor consisting of a hall, sitting room, kitchen/diner, snug, dining room, home office and more.
On the first floor you will find all six bedrooms and three bathrooms. This includes the en-suite in the principal bedroom.
The barn has two levels as well. The ground floor features barn space, storage, stables, a garage and potting shed.
On the barn first floor there are two studios and a gym space.
