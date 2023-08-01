News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: 'Beautifully presented' £360,000 family home in 'excellent' location now for sale

This Sheffield home has a modern interior and plenty of space for a busy family.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 1st Aug 2023, 05:30 BST

A £360,000 family home in a popular area of Sheffield is now being offered for sale on the local housing market.

The property, found on Huntingdon Crescent in Sharrow, is said to be "ideal" for those who wish to walk to work in the city centre and is close to "excellent local amenities" in Nether Edge.

On the ground floor, you will find a spacious entrance hall, with the stairs on your left and the door to the lounge on your right. The bright kitchen/diner is to the rear of the property.

The first floor is where you will find all three of the bedrooms. Bedroom three is currently being used as a home office, but one and two are very modern double bedrooms.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Spencer Estate Agents website.

This family home is found in the very popular area of Sharrow.

This family home is found in the very popular area of Sharrow.

The lounge is located at the front of the ground floor.

The lounge is located at the front of the ground floor.

The kitchen/diner has a lovely modern finish and is very bright.

The kitchen/diner has a lovely modern finish and is very bright.

This home has a green front garden, bordered by a high hedge.

This home has a green front garden, bordered by a high hedge.

