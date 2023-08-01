This Sheffield home has a modern interior and plenty of space for a busy family.

A £360,000 family home in a popular area of Sheffield is now being offered for sale on the local housing market.

The property, found on Huntingdon Crescent in Sharrow, is said to be "ideal" for those who wish to walk to work in the city centre and is close to "excellent local amenities" in Nether Edge.

On the ground floor, you will find a spacious entrance hall, with the stairs on your left and the door to the lounge on your right. The bright kitchen/diner is to the rear of the property.

The first floor is where you will find all three of the bedrooms. Bedroom three is currently being used as a home office, but one and two are very modern double bedrooms.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Spencer Estate Agents website.

