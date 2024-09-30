Sheffield houses: 'Beautiful' period cottage with charming, cosy interior now up for sale at £300,000

A beautiful period cottage in Sheffield with a charming, cosy interior has been listed for sale at £300,000.

Found on the leafy Carter Knowle Road in S7, this “attractive, deceptively well-proportioned, stone-fronted two bedroom cottage” for sale on Zoopla with Blundells Estate Agents.

The accommodation is set over three floors with the interior of the home giving a feel of calm. It is said to be “ideal” for professionals.

The ground floor features the living room, kitchen/diner and rear porch.

Upstairs, the first floor consists of bedroom one and a modern four-piece bathroom.

Bedroom two takes up the entire second floor and has a small wc finished with a toilet and sink.

There is an enclosed garden to the rear, with a paved sun terrace and private driveway.

