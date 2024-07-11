The house is found on Dalewood Road which is described in the Zoopla listing as a “tree lined street” off of Abbey Lane.

It has been listed for sale with a guide price of £675,000.

Being a dormer bungalow, most of the property is spread across one level, except the master suite which is found on the first floor.

The master suite features a huge bedrooms space, walk-in wardrobe and a “luxury” four-piece en-suite - equipped with a shower, bath, toilet and double vanity.

Two more bedrooms are found off of the hall on the ground floor on the opposite side to the main living spaces.

A lounge is located to the front of the house, whilst the open place kitchen and dining room are positioned more to the rear.

The house also has an indoor swimming pool which is found in its own room and is accompanied by a separate shower room and w.c.