Sheffield Houses: Apartment in converted psychiatric ward with mezzanine and 2 balconies on sale for £180,000

The apartment is located in impressive grounds.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 30th Mar 2024, 06:02 GMT

An impressive duplex apartment located in a former Sheffield psychiatric hospital ward has hit the market for £180,000

Middlewood Hospital closed in 1996 and is now a private housing development, Wadsley Park Village, which includes Kingswood Hall (previously Kingswood ward).

The “exceptional” apartment, on the second and third floors of the building, occupies a prime position in the building.

Kingswood Hall makes an immediate impression on the visitor, after going through a gated driveway, and into “manicured” grounds with allocated parking, visitor spaces and a bike store.

Estate agents Saxton Mee note the grand hallway, which features memorable photos to highlight the history of Kingswood Hall.

13 photos in the gallery below show what the apartment has to offer.

The impressive entrance to the building.

1. Kingswood Hall

The impressive entrance to the building.

The gated driveway provides a good first impression and added security.

2. Driveway

The gated driveway provides a good first impression and added security.

Impressive archways are located around the premises.

3. Entrance

Impressive archways are located around the premises.

The lounge space has ample natural light thanks to large windows, which feature one of two Juliet balconies, offering lovely views of the grounds.

4. Lounge

The lounge space has ample natural light thanks to large windows, which feature one of two Juliet balconies, offering lovely views of the grounds.

