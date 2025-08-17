The apartment is in Rushleigh Court on Dore Road - dubbed ‘Millionaire’s Row’ due to the number of huge houses.

On the market for £265,000 with Staves Estate Agents, it is said to be ‘immaculate throughout’ and offers a large lounge, kitchen with island, two double bedrooms, partly-boarded loft, garage and off-road parking.

It also comes with ‘very well maintained lawned communal gardens’.

The flat is said to be in the ‘heart of Dore village’ which offers independent shops, cafes, restaurants and pubs.

It is also within easy reach of Dore and Totley railway station, Ecclesall Woods and the Peak National Park.