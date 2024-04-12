Sheffield Houses: 9 amazing photos inside Totley home built in 1833 & 'lovingly refurbished' with modern look

It has been “lovingly refurbished” by the current owners.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 12th Apr 2024, 11:36 BST

A four bedroom detached home nestled within the greenery of South West Sheffield has been listed for sale.

Bradway House, on Prospect Road in Totley, is said to date back to 1833. Purplebricks have said the house has held “historical significance ever since”.

It has been “lovingly refurbished” and modernised on the inside by the current owners - most notably in the kitchen/diner, which has a sleek and smooth contemporary look, paired with the bright colours of pinks and blues.

The entrance hall is very welcoming and give the impression of calm on entry.

The area is “well serviced” by a bus terminus, primary schools and local shops.

This property dates back to 1833.

1. Historic build

This property dates back to 1833. Photo: Purplebricks

The kitchen/diner is large and covered with bright colours.

2. Dining

The kitchen/diner is large and covered with bright colours. Photo: Purplebricks

The interior has been brilliantly modernised.

3. Kitchen

The interior has been brilliantly modernised. Photo: Purplebricks

There a multiple large windows in every room.

4. Lounge

There a multiple large windows in every room. Photo: Purplebricks

