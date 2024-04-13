Sheffield Houses: 8 photos show “enviable” three-bedroom home on “fringe of breathtaking countryside”

It has good transport links to Hillsborough and Sheffield city centre.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 13th Apr 2024, 07:00 BST

A three-bedroom home in the popular residential area of Wisewood has hit the Sheffield housing market.

The property has a guide price of between £350,000 and 375,000.

Subscribe to The Star’s free newsletter

Estate agents Purple Bricks describe it as having an “enviable” position.

The semi-detached property includes a large garage and private driveway.

Eight photos below show what it has to offer.

The property includes a large driveway and front garden.

1. Front of house

The property includes a large driveway and front garden.

Photo Sales
The living room includes a feature fireplace. It is decorated simply but has lots of potential to make it your own.

2. Lounge

The living room includes a feature fireplace. It is decorated simply but has lots of potential to make it your own.

Photo Sales
The kitchen and dining are is open plan, allowing lots of natural light in through glass patio doors, and allowing conversation while cooking.

3. Kitchen/diner

The kitchen and dining are is open plan, allowing lots of natural light in through glass patio doors, and allowing conversation while cooking.

Photo Sales
The main bedroom has large bay windows and a sliding-door wardrobe.

4. Bedroom

The main bedroom has large bay windows and a sliding-door wardrobe.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PropertySheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.