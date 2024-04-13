A three-bedroom home in the popular residential area of Wisewood has hit the Sheffield housing market.
The property has a guide price of between £350,000 and 375,000.
Estate agents Purple Bricks describe it as having an “enviable” position.
The semi-detached property includes a large garage and private driveway.
Eight photos below show what it has to offer.
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.