House prices are on the up, with the average home in Sheffield last year costing £240,000.

Amid those rising prices, we have found some gems across the city, for £200,000 or less - with up to four bedrooms.

They are situated in a variety of neighbourhoods including Stocksbridge, Oughtibridge, and Crookes.

See below for the list highlighting seven properties, with links in the image captions for more information.

All photos have been supplied by Zoopla.

1 . West Park Drive, Swallownest: £175,000 The three-bedroom property is situated in a cul de sac and is convenient for local amenities including schools, shops and public transport and is also convenient for the motorway network. More information through estate agents Yopa: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/67077486/ Photo Sales

2 . Aughton Road, Swallownest: £200,000 This spacious three bedroom semi-detached property spans over three floors and boasts ample space throughout, making it the perfect family home. More information through estate agents 2roost: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/63986328/ Photo Sales

3 . Walkley Road, Walkley: £200,000 Situated in this highly sought-after residential area of Walkley is this stone fronted, three/four-bedroom end terrace. More information via estate agents Saxton Mee: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/67144858/ Photo Sales

4 . Rowborn Drive, Oughtibridge: £199,995 This home present discerning homeowners a "blank canvas for complete renovation and customisation". More information from estate agents Morfitt Smith: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/67011834/ Photo Sales