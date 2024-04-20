Sheffield Houses: 7 houses across the city for £200,000 or less making them perfect for first-time buyers

All these properties have a guide price of £200,000 or less.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 20th Apr 2024, 05:00 BST

House prices are on the up, with the average home in Sheffield last year costing £240,000.

Amid those rising prices, we have found some gems across the city, for £200,000 or less - with up to four bedrooms.

They are situated in a variety of neighbourhoods including Stocksbridge, Oughtibridge, and Crookes.

Subscribe to The Star’s free newsletter

See below for the list highlighting seven properties, with links in the image captions for more information.

All photos have been supplied by Zoopla.

The three-bedroom property is situated in a cul de sac and is convenient for local amenities including schools, shops and public transport and is also convenient for the motorway network. More information through estate agents Yopa: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/67077486/

1. West Park Drive, Swallownest: £175,000

The three-bedroom property is situated in a cul de sac and is convenient for local amenities including schools, shops and public transport and is also convenient for the motorway network. More information through estate agents Yopa: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/67077486/

Photo Sales
This spacious three bedroom semi-detached property spans over three floors and boasts ample space throughout, making it the perfect family home. More information through estate agents 2roost: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/63986328/

2. Aughton Road, Swallownest: £200,000

This spacious three bedroom semi-detached property spans over three floors and boasts ample space throughout, making it the perfect family home. More information through estate agents 2roost: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/63986328/

Photo Sales
Situated in this highly sought-after residential area of Walkley is this stone fronted, three/four-bedroom end terrace. More information via estate agents Saxton Mee: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/67144858/

3. Walkley Road, Walkley: £200,000

Situated in this highly sought-after residential area of Walkley is this stone fronted, three/four-bedroom end terrace. More information via estate agents Saxton Mee: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/67144858/

Photo Sales
This home present discerning homeowners a "blank canvas for complete renovation and customisation". More information from estate agents Morfitt Smith: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/67011834/

4. Rowborn Drive, Oughtibridge: £199,995

This home present discerning homeowners a "blank canvas for complete renovation and customisation". More information from estate agents Morfitt Smith: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/67011834/

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PropertiesSheffieldStocksbridge

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.