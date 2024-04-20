House prices are on the up, with the average home in Sheffield last year costing £240,000.
Amid those rising prices, we have found some gems across the city, for £200,000 or less - with up to four bedrooms.
They are situated in a variety of neighbourhoods including Stocksbridge, Oughtibridge, and Crookes.
See below for the list highlighting seven properties, with links in the image captions for more information.
1. West Park Drive, Swallownest: £175,000
The three-bedroom property is situated in a cul de sac and is convenient for local amenities including schools, shops and public transport and is also convenient for the motorway network.
More information through estate agents Yopa: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/67077486/
2. Aughton Road, Swallownest: £200,000
This spacious three bedroom semi-detached property spans over three floors and boasts ample space throughout, making it the perfect family home. More information through estate agents 2roost: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/63986328/
3. Walkley Road, Walkley: £200,000
Situated in this highly sought-after residential area of Walkley is this stone fronted, three/four-bedroom end terrace. More information via estate agents Saxton Mee: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/67144858/
4. Rowborn Drive, Oughtibridge: £199,995
This home present discerning homeowners a "blank canvas for complete renovation and customisation".
More information from estate agents Morfitt Smith: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/67011834/
