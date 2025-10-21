A spacious four-bedroom home on Handsworth road, offers a rare opportunity for buyers to create their dream family home.

Listed by PurpleBricks, this period property retains plenty of original charm but is in need of a full renovation, making it an ideal project for those seeking a “fixer-upper” with solid foundations.

Set across multiple floors, the property offers generous and flexible living accommodation.

Four good-sized bedrooms include an attic room that could be transformed into a master suite, home office or guest space.

While the interior requires modernisation, the home’s period features provide a superb starting point for a stylish restoration.

The versatile layout also offers scope for reconfiguration or potential extension, subject to planning permission.

Outside, the property boasts a private rear yard, ideal for creating an outdoor entertaining area or garden retreat,

This sits alongside a substantial two-car garage that could be used for parking, storage or as a workshop.

The home sits in Handsworth Hill, with High Hazel park and Bowden Housteads Wood close by.

Darnall station is just 0.6 miles away and the A630 is close by, connecting residents to the rest of the city, and beyond.