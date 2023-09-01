News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Sheffield United miss out on transfer target after Man United decision
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
United sign Leicester defender to cover for latest injury blow
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Sheffield Houses: 3 examples of what you can get in and around Sheffield for the city's average asking price

Zoopla data recently revealed the average house price in Sheffield has fallen again this month.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 1st Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

House prices in Sheffield have continued to come down after the record fall across the UK in July.

It leaves homeowners uncertain of the market's future and prospective buyers eager for prices to come down further. Earlier this week, The Star published data from Zoopla showing the average asking price for a home in the city was now £171,300.

With the mega-expensive and the super-cheap often getting the headlines, we scoured Zoopla to find three properties showing exactly what can be purchased in the city for the average price.

We found one modern city centre apartment, a spacious two-bed semi, and a lovely little bungalow just outside the city boundaries.

Now, a disclaimer, properties often aren't listed for exactly £171,300, so these three properties don't have that exact price tag.

All three of these properties are listed for sale with a guide price of £170,000.

Take a look through the gallery below.

The Fitzgerald, in West Bar, features a number of "luxurious" properties. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

1. City Centre living

The Fitzgerald, in West Bar, features a number of "luxurious" properties. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
The apartments have their modern design listed as a "key feature" (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

2. Modern design

The apartments have their modern design listed as a "key feature" (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
The apartment features two "generous" bedrooms. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

3. Double bedrooms

The apartment features two "generous" bedrooms. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
This semi-detached home is found on Little Fell Road in S5. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

4. Little Fell Road

This semi-detached home is found on Little Fell Road in S5. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldZooplaProperty