Zoopla data recently revealed the average house price in Sheffield has fallen again this month.

House prices in Sheffield have continued to come down after the record fall across the UK in July.

It leaves homeowners uncertain of the market's future and prospective buyers eager for prices to come down further. Earlier this week, The Star published data from Zoopla showing the average asking price for a home in the city was now £171,300.

With the mega-expensive and the super-cheap often getting the headlines, we scoured Zoopla to find three properties showing exactly what can be purchased in the city for the average price.

Now, a disclaimer, properties often aren't listed for exactly £171,300, so these three properties don't have that exact price tag.

All three of these properties are listed for sale with a guide price of £170,000.

Take a look through the gallery below.

1 . City Centre living The Fitzgerald, in West Bar, features a number of "luxurious" properties. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

2 . Modern design The apartments have their modern design listed as a "key feature" (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

3 . Double bedrooms The apartment features two "generous" bedrooms. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

4 . Little Fell Road This semi-detached home is found on Little Fell Road in S5. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales