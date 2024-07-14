The three-bedroom, semi-detached house has a large driveway and versatile outbuilding in the garden, currently in use as a “log cabin”.
Estate agency Purple Bricks says the property is “an ideal home for families and professionals alike”.
Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails
The conservatory area has underfloor heating, making it perfect for relaxing in both summer and winter.
Could the home be yours?
13 photos below show what it has to offer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.