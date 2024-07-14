Sheffield Houses: 3-bed semi-detached Totley home with “log cabin” on market for £300,000

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 14th Jul 2024, 07:02 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A home in one of the most desirable areas of Sheffield is up for sale with a price tag of £300,000.

The three-bedroom, semi-detached house has a large driveway and versatile outbuilding in the garden, currently in use as a “log cabin”.

Estate agency Purple Bricks says the property is “an ideal home for families and professionals alike”.

The conservatory area has underfloor heating, making it perfect for relaxing in both summer and winter.

Could the home be yours?

13 photos below show what it has to offer.

1. Front of house

Purple Bricks

2. Lounge

Purple Bricks

3. Lounge

Purple Bricks

4. Kitchen

Purple Bricks

