Sheffield Houses: 21 photos show “magnificent” five-bedroom home with koi pond and games room

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 29th Jul 2024, 19:38 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A detached five-bedroom house with unique features, including a koi pond and games room, is up for sale.

It is located in Killamarsh, a village bordering Sheffield, Rotherham, and Derbyshire.

Estate agency Redbrik describes the property as “magnificent” and says it “offers an outstanding opportunity for growing families and professional couples.”

Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails

It includes an open plan kitchen and dining area, a garden room, games room, and outdoor pond as part of the landscaped garden.

The 21 photos below show in more depth what the home, which has a price tag in the region of £450,000, has to offer.

1. Front of house

Redbrik

Photo Sales

2. Dining area

Redbrik

Photo Sales
The kitchen island and dining table are joined together, creating an open-plan space.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen island and dining table are joined together, creating an open-plan space. | Redbrik

Photo Sales
The lounge is spacious with a feature fireplace and space to mount a large TV.

4. Living room

The lounge is spacious with a feature fireplace and space to mount a large TV. | Redbrik

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PropertySheffieldRotherhamRedbrik

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.