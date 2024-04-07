Sheffield Houses: 2-bedroom semi-detached home in good shape on the market for just £110,000

The property has a fitted kitchen and spacious lounge and dining room.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 7th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

A two-bedroom home in Sheffield is on the market, accepting offers in the relatively low region of £110,000.

The property, on Mansfield Road, has 990 years left on the lease and includes a fitted kitchen and enclosed rear garden.

The estate agents Sold.co.uk have shared the following photos inside the property.

1. Front of house

2. Kitchen

3. Lounge

4. Dining area

