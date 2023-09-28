The property is nestled away on Sale Hill in Broomhill, S10.

A seven bedroom mansion in one of Sheffield's most "vibrant" suburbs has been listed for sale with a £1,395,000 asking price.

The property, located on Sale Hill in Broomhill, has been "sympathetically and extensively renovated over the past five years", according to estate agents Blenheim Part Estates. The works are said to have added to the charm of this characterful home.

It has retained period features like sash windows and decorative coving, whilst adding a modern look throughout.

The ground floor consists of a spacious entrance hall, which connects all the rooms and makes navigation simple; a lounge; sitting room; and breakfast kitchen.

The first floor features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom has a private four-piece en-suite, whilst a jungle or woodland-inspired shower room is accessible from the landing. According to the floorplans, bedroom four could also be utilised as a study.

The final three bedrooms are located on the second floor. Bedroom seven is currently set out as a third reception room. Due to it being on the second floor, the large windows bring in lots of natural light.

