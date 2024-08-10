There is a versatile outbuilding which could be used as a garage or gym, and includes a WC, at the property in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, near Sheffield and Rotherham.

A hot tub in the garden, along with a versatile terrace and the option to have a TV outside makes this home perfect for evenings with family and friends.

Estate agency Purple Bricks says: “This home is designed to cater to the needs of modern family life, combining luxury with convenience.

“Its thoughtful layout ensures ample living space and functionality, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a well-rounded family home.”

It has also recently had a new kitchen and new shower room fitted.

See the gallery below to help decide if the home could be right for you.