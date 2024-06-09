An opportunity has arisen to purchase a three bedroom, three bathroom barn conversion just out of Sheffield.
With a price tag from £475,000, the home is located in the popular rural village of Wortley.
Estate agency Saxton Mee describes the home as “well presented and spacious” on the listing on Zoopla.
It is within easy commuting distance of Sheffield and Barnsley, and only a couple of miles from the motorway.
18 photos show what the homely property has to offer.
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.