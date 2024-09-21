Sheffield Houses: 17 photos show stone-built house with huge hot tub, bar and games room in Stocksbridge

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 20th Sep 2024, 09:26 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2024, 07:25 BST

A five-bedroom home close to Fox Valley Shopping Centre, is on the market for just short of £300,000.

The garden room is currently in use as a games room, with a pool table and space for other entertainment.

Estate agency Saxton Mee describes it as a “stone built character home”.

In the garden, there is an eight-person hot tub making the property perfect for visitors, gatherings or a large family.

See the photos below to decide if it could be for you.

1. Front of house

Saxton Mee

2. Lounge

Saxton Mee

3. Kitchen

Saxton Mee

4. Dining room

Saxton Mee

Related topics:SheffieldProperty