Sheffield Houses: 17 photos show house with huge hot tub, bar and games room near Fox Valley Shopping Centre

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Aug 2024, 08:00 BST

A five-bedroom home in Deepcar, Sheffield, close to Fox Valley Shopping Centre, is on the market for just short of £300,000.

The garden room is currently in use as a games room, with a pool table and space for other entertainment.

Sign up now for our new breaking newsletter

Estate agency Saxton Mee describes it as a “stone built character home”.

In the garden, there is an eight-person hot tub making the property perfect for visitors, gatherings or a large family.

See the photos below to decide if it could be for you.

1. Front of house

Saxton Mee

Photo Sales

2. Lounge

Saxton Mee

Photo Sales

3. Kitchen

Saxton Mee

Photo Sales

4. Dining room

Saxton Mee

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.