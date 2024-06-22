Sheffield Houses: 17 impressive photos inside home with heated swimming pool, pub and south-facing garden
The large back garden also features a large BBQ area, two large sheds, two gazebo areas for outdoor dining, a pool changing room with a toilet, and a greenhouse.
The property is located on the borders of Sheffield, Rotherham and Nottinghamshire, with easy transport links to transport links to the M1, A1 and M18.
Being close to Dinnington, it also has easy access to nearby woodlands, restaurants, and supermarkets including Tesco Superstore and Aldi.
Estate agency Purple Bricks describes the Swinston Road home as “stunning”, with a “perfect blend of modern comfort and outdoor luxury”.
It has a price tag of £400,000.
To the side of the house, there is a long parking area with an electric gate.
The front has a large driveway offering ample parking space with electric gates.
It also has solar panels and an air-source heat pump.
