Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A “stunning” four-bedroom home with a heated swimming pool, its own pub/bar and many other luxuries has been listed on the Sheffield housing market.

The large back garden also features a large BBQ area, two large sheds, two gazebo areas for outdoor dining, a pool changing room with a toilet, and a greenhouse.

The property is located on the borders of Sheffield, Rotherham and Nottinghamshire, with easy transport links to transport links to the M1, A1 and M18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Being close to Dinnington, it also has easy access to nearby woodlands, restaurants, and supermarkets including Tesco Superstore and Aldi.

Estate agency Purple Bricks describes the Swinston Road home as “stunning”, with a “perfect blend of modern comfort and outdoor luxury”.

It has a price tag of £400,000.

To the side of the house, there is a long parking area with an electric gate.

The front has a large driveway offering ample parking space with electric gates.