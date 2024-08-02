Sheffield Houses: 16 stunning photos inside recently renovated stone cottage which could be yours

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 2nd Aug 2024, 18:57 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST

A four-bedroom stone cottage with impressive views has been listed for sale near Sheffield.

The detached home in Dronfield has a guide price of between £425,000 and £440,000.

It has been refurbished in recent years, including re-wiring, re-plastering, new windows, and a new gas central heating system.

Estate agency Saxton Mee notes, in the online listing on Zoopla, that the large loft space has potential for further renovation.

The upstairs floor enjoys far-reaching views towards the front of the property, and and attractive garden and patio at the back.

The property also offers off-road parking, and is within walking distance of primary and secondary schools.

16 photos below show in full what the home has to offer.

The stone-built cottage has a front and rear garden, as well as off-road parking.

1. Front of house

The shrubbery at the front of the property is well-maintained, as is the rear garden.

2. Front door

"Spacious reception hall with useful cloaks cupboard and downstairs WC"

3. Staircase and entrance hall

The lounge features entirely warm tones, creating a comfortable and warm atmosphere.

4. Lounge

