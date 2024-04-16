A four-bedroom detached home has been added to the Sheffield housing market.
Described as ‘spectacular’ by estate agent Hunters, the home is finished to a high standard throughout.
As a bonus, it has a large landscaped garden with a hot tub.
Chapeltown is a popular commuter location, with access to railways, direct roads to Sheffield centre, Barnsley, and Rotherham, and access to the M1 in a matter of minutes.
16 photos below show what the property, which has a guide price of £425,000, has to offer.
1. Front of house
The house is situated on a magnificent, widespan plot, with the front of the house boasting great kerb appeal, bursting with well established boarders adding splashes of colour throughout the year, a sweeping block paved moon shaped driveway offering off road parking for at least 5 cars and further driveway in front of the garage.
2. Entrance
First, a handy entrance porch, complete with uPVC glazed windows and door and perfect flooring for muddy paws or wellies, a further uPVC door leads through to the roomy entrance hall, a great impression on any guest, complete with oak flooring, alarm system, large understairs storage cupboard with lighting, wall mounted radiator, stairs rising to the first floor and solid oak doors leading to the office, downstairs WC, living room and kitchen/diner.
3. Lounge
A stylish living area, hosting a captivating log effect fireplace giving a great focal point to the room and cosy feel in the wintry months, housed in a sleek media wall, drenched in natural light through a large front facing uPVC window, also comprising oak flooring, 2 wall mounted radiators, aerial point, telephone point and oak glazed French doors opening out into the dining area creating a fully open plan social space if desired.
4. Kitchen
Recently refurbished, this stunning, light and airy breakfast kitchen is really the heart of the home, hosting an array of light grey gloss wall and base units providing plenty of storage space, contrasting dark grey worktops, matching breakfast bar, inset black sink and drainer with chrome mixer tap, inset Bosch induction hob with Neff stainless steel cooker hood above, integrated stainless steel Bosch double oven, space for an American style fridge, integrated dishwasher, integrated washing machine, inset spotlights, porcelain floor tiling with luxurious underfloor heating, tall modern grey radiator and large uPVC window overlooking the garden.
