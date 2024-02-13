A four-bedroom semi-detached home in a popular Sheffield area is new on the market.

The property has gated off road parking with an Indian stone patio leading to the rear, where you will find a landscaped garden with gated access to the adjoining fields.

Available through estate agents Hunters, at £550,000, the home is described as “stunningly presented".

16 photos below show the property which could be yours.

Front of house There is gated off-road parking at the front of the property.

Entrance hallway The entrance hallway is welcoming with wooden floors and simple decor.

Kitchen The kitchen has a range of matching high gloss wall and base units, integrated fridge, Neff oven & matching hob along with a Siemens dishwasher. It is finished by a quartz worktop.

Dining kitchen The kitchen includes patio doors to the large garden.