A four-bedroom semi-detached home in a popular Sheffield area is new on the market.
The property has gated off road parking with an Indian stone patio leading to the rear, where you will find a landscaped garden with gated access to the adjoining fields.
Available through estate agents Hunters, at £550,000, the home is described as “stunningly presented".
16 photos below show the property which could be yours.
1. Front of house
There is gated off-road parking at the front of the property.
2. Entrance hallway
The entrance hallway is welcoming with wooden floors and simple decor.
3. Kitchen
The kitchen has a range of matching high gloss wall and base units, integrated fridge, Neff oven & matching hob along with a Siemens dishwasher. It is finished by a quartz worktop.
4. Dining kitchen
The kitchen includes patio doors to the large garden.