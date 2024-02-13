News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: 16 photos show half-a-million pound gated Crosspool property with impressive country views

The views from the back garden are stunning.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 13th Feb 2024, 16:06 GMT

A four-bedroom semi-detached home in a popular Sheffield area is new on the market.

The property has gated off road parking with an Indian stone patio leading to the rear, where you will find a landscaped garden with gated access to the adjoining fields.

Available through estate agents Hunters, at £550,000, the home is described as “stunningly presented".

16 photos below show the property which could be yours.

1. Front of house

2. Entrance hallway

3. Kitchen

4. Dining kitchen

