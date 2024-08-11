Sheffield Houses: 16 photos inside rural "character cottage" on the market for half a million

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 9th Aug 2024, 14:35 GMT
Updated 11th Aug 2024, 07:30 GMT

A beautiful three-bedroom cottage has hit the Sheffield housing market with a guide price of £500,000.

That is a reduction of around £15,000 in the last five months.

The three-bedroom “character property“ in Brookhouse is surrounded by open countryside.

Estate agency Purple Bricks describe the garden as "absolutely stunning".

There is also a village pub right nearby, which is an added bonus.

16 photos in the gallery below show what the characterful house and garden has to offer.

Could it be yours?

1. Front of house

Purple Bricks

2. Lounge

Purple Bricks

3. Kitchen

Purple Bricks

4. Stable doors

Purple Bricks

