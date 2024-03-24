A beautiful three-bedroom cottage has hit the Sheffield housing market with a guide price of £515,000.
The Brookhouse property is surrounded by open countryside, with a village pub close by.
Estate agents Purple Bricks descibe the garden as "absolutely stunning".
16 photos in the gallery below show what the characterful house and garden has to offer.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.