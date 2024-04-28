A three-bedroom semi-detached home has hit the market, offering an excellent opportunity for refurbishment.
In the desirable area of Swallownest, it benefits from a range of nearby amenities, including reputable schools.
The Rotherham village offers easy access to Sheffield, Rotherham centre, and the motorway.
Estate agents 2roost said: “While in need of refurbishment, [the property] offers a fantastic opportunity for buyers looking to create their ideal home.”
16 photos below show what the house has to offer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.