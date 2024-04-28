Sheffield Houses: 16 photos inside large house in desirable area for £150,000, ripe for renovation

“A fantastic opportunity for buyers looking to create their ideal home”

By Chloe Aslett
Published 28th Apr 2024, 05:00 BST

A three-bedroom semi-detached home has hit the market, offering an excellent opportunity for refurbishment.

In the desirable area of Swallownest, it benefits from a range of nearby amenities, including reputable schools.

The Rotherham village offers easy access to Sheffield, Rotherham centre, and the motorway.

Estate agents 2roost said: “While in need of refurbishment, [the property] offers a fantastic opportunity for buyers looking to create their ideal home.”

16 photos below show what the house has to offer.

1. Front of house

2. Lounge

3. Living room

4. Dining room

