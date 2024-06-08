Sheffield Houses: 16 photos inside “dream home” with jacuzzi and conservatory in popular family area

The property is described as a “dream”

A “light-filled” four-bedroom detached home has hit the housing market in Dinnington.

The detached home is described as the “epitome of contemporary living” by estate agents Purple Bricks.

It is conveniently located close to amenities and transport links, with a blend of style and comfort on offer.

A modern and stylish family bathroom includes a jacuzzi soak tub bringing a touch more luxury to the home.

16 photos below show what the house, at £319,995, has to offer.

