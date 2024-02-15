News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Sheffield Houses: 15 photos show home in "ultra sought-after" area near Ecclesall Road with green oasis garden

The gallery below shows what it has to offer.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 15th Feb 2024, 14:53 GMT

A three-bedroom semi-detached property in a popular Sheffield neighbourhood is on the market for £385,000.

On Ford Road, close to popular Ecclesall Road and in the heart of "ultra sought after" Greystones, the home offers "fabulous" views of the city skyline.

It is also within catchment of the Ofsted excellent-rated Greystones Junior School and High Storrs Secondary School.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Estate agents Whitehornes say "viewing is absolutely essential to do full justice" to the home.

With off-road parking, a garage and an impressive rear garden, this property would be perfect for a family.

15 photos below show what it has to offer.

The home is set back from the popular residential space, with a paved driveway.

1. Front of house

The home is set back from the popular residential space, with a paved driveway.

Photo Sales
The entrance, decorated with neutral coloured wallpaper and furniture, provides a calming first impression to the house.

2. Entrance hallway

The entrance, decorated with neutral coloured wallpaper and furniture, provides a calming first impression to the house.

Photo Sales
The lounge is spacious with plenty of natural light. It has a comfortable, traditional feel and includes a decorative feature fireplace.

3. Living room

The lounge is spacious with plenty of natural light. It has a comfortable, traditional feel and includes a decorative feature fireplace.

Photo Sales
The dining space has a traditional, comfortable feel to it.

4. Dining room

The dining space has a traditional, comfortable feel to it.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Ecclesall RoadPropertySheffieldParkingOfsted