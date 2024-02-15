A three-bedroom semi-detached property in a popular Sheffield neighbourhood is on the market for £385,000.

On Ford Road, close to popular Ecclesall Road and in the heart of "ultra sought after" Greystones, the home offers "fabulous" views of the city skyline.

It is also within catchment of the Ofsted excellent-rated Greystones Junior School and High Storrs Secondary School.

Estate agents Whitehornes say "viewing is absolutely essential to do full justice" to the home.

With off-road parking, a garage and an impressive rear garden, this property would be perfect for a family.

15 photos below show what it has to offer.

1 . Front of house The home is set back from the popular residential space, with a paved driveway. Photo Sales

2 . Entrance hallway The entrance, decorated with neutral coloured wallpaper and furniture, provides a calming first impression to the house. Photo Sales

3 . Living room The lounge is spacious with plenty of natural light. It has a comfortable, traditional feel and includes a decorative feature fireplace. Photo Sales