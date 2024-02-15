A three-bedroom semi-detached property in a popular Sheffield neighbourhood is on the market for £385,000.
On Ford Road, close to popular Ecclesall Road and in the heart of "ultra sought after" Greystones, the home offers "fabulous" views of the city skyline.
It is also within catchment of the Ofsted excellent-rated Greystones Junior School and High Storrs Secondary School.
Estate agents Whitehornes say "viewing is absolutely essential to do full justice" to the home.
With off-road parking, a garage and an impressive rear garden, this property would be perfect for a family.
15 photos below show what it has to offer.