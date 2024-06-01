A large home close to both open countryside and the motorway network is on the Sheffield housing market.
The four-bedroom property in Killamarsh has a ‘snug’, overlooking the landscaped rear garden.
With three reception rooms and two bathrooms, it would be a perfect family home.
Estate agency Yopa recommends on the Zoopla listing to book a viewing to fully appreciate the size of the home.
It has a price tag of £325,000.
Have a look through the 15 photos below to see whether the property could be right for you.
