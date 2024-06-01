Sheffield Houses: 15 photos inside large detached house close to Rother Valley Country Park

By Chloe Aslett
Published 1st Jun 2024, 07:02 BST

It would make a lovely family home.

A large home close to both open countryside and the motorway network is on the Sheffield housing market.

The four-bedroom property in Killamarsh has a ‘snug’, overlooking the landscaped rear garden.

With three reception rooms and two bathrooms, it would be a perfect family home.

Estate agency Yopa recommends on the Zoopla listing to book a viewing to fully appreciate the size of the home.

It has a price tag of £325,000.

Have a look through the 15 photos below to see whether the property could be right for you.

The home has a neat front lawn, garage, driveway, and attractive facade.

1. Front of house

1. Front of house

One of three reception rooms, the lounge is spacious and modern.

2. Lounge

2. Lounge

The snug opens up onto the patio and has windows overlooking the rear garden.

3. Snug

3. Snug

The kitchen is spacious and overlooks the garden.

4. Kitchen

4. Kitchen

