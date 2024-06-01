A large home close to both open countryside and the motorway network is on the Sheffield housing market.

The four-bedroom property in Killamarsh has a ‘snug’, overlooking the landscaped rear garden.

With three reception rooms and two bathrooms, it would be a perfect family home.

Estate agency Yopa recommends on the Zoopla listing to book a viewing to fully appreciate the size of the home.

It has a price tag of £325,000.

Have a look through the 15 photos below to see whether the property could be right for you.

1 . Front of house The home has a neat front lawn, garage, driveway, and attractive facade. Photo Sales

2 . Lounge One of three reception rooms, the lounge is spacious and modern. Photo Sales

3 . Snug The snug opens up onto the patio and has windows overlooking the rear garden. Photo Sales