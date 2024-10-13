It has four bedrooms on the first floor, and the attic is currently in use as a spacious bedroom too.
The modern home is nestled in the residential area of Basegreen Crescent.
Estate agency Purple Bricks is accepting offers in the region of £325,000.
They write: “Boasting a modern design, it features a thoughtfully laid-out floor plan with both contemporary and cosy touches.”
The property boasts a private rear garden, perfect for outdoor activities, gardening, or summer barbecues.
Could the home be yours?
See the gallery below to find out what it has to offer, and contact Purple Bricks via the online listing with any further enquiries.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.