Sheffield Houses: 13 stunning photos inside “thoughtfully laid-out” five-bedroom home, perfect for a family

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 13th Oct 2024, 06:01 BST

A large home which perfectly suits a growing family is on the market in Sheffield.

It has four bedrooms on the first floor, and the attic is currently in use as a spacious bedroom too.

The modern home is nestled in the residential area of Basegreen Crescent.

Estate agency Purple Bricks is accepting offers in the region of £325,000.

They write: “Boasting a modern design, it features a thoughtfully laid-out floor plan with both contemporary and cosy touches.”

The property boasts a private rear garden, perfect for outdoor activities, gardening, or summer barbecues. 

Could the home be yours?

See the gallery below to find out what it has to offer, and contact Purple Bricks via the online listing with any further enquiries.

1. Front of house

Purple Bricks

2. Lounge

Purple Bricks

3. Kitchen and dining

Purple Bricks

4. Kitchen

Purple Bricks

