Sheffield Houses: 13 photos show colourful home with “versatile” conservatory and garden views

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 10th Oct 2024, 16:49 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2024, 05:01 BST

A “beautifully structured” three-bedroom home in Killamarsh is up for sale.

The property on Dobbs Close has a price tag of £260,000.

Estate agency Purple Bricks describes it as “expansive” and “welcoming”.

It features a large conservatory which allows natural light to flood the kitchen and dining area.

The home is situated in a desirable neighbourhood, close to local amenities and transport links.

See the gallery below to decide if it is right for you, and contact Purple Bricks with further enquiries.

1. Front of house

Purple Bricks

Photo Sales

2. Hallway

Purple Bricks

Photo Sales

3. Kitchen and conservatory

Purple Bricks

Photo Sales

4. Dining room and conservatory

Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
