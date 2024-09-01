The property on Longfield Road, Crookes, has three floors, providing a versatile living space for professionals, couples or small families.

Estate agency Purple Bricks said: “Situated in the desirable area of S10, this property is close to local amenities, schools, and transport links, making it an excellent opportunity for those seeking a home in a vibrant community.”

They are accepting offers in the region of £230,000.

The home also benefits from a private rear garden, which is an ideal spot for entertainment, dining and leisure.