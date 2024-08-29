Sheffield Houses: 12 photos inside £170,000 three-bedroom home in “desirable” area with garden and driveway

By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 29th Aug 2024, 13:53 BST

A three-bedroom semi-detached home in a “desirable” location in Sheffield is on the market for well below the average price.

The house on Vauxhall Road is described by estate agency Purple Bricks as “perfectly suited for families and professionals alike”.

It has a tranquil private rear garden with a pond, and to the front of the house has a driveway offering extra convenience.

The property is close to a variety of amenities, as well as good local schools and transport links.

It is also in an ideal spot for commuting to Sheffield city centre.

See the gallery below to decide if the home is right for you.

The driveway offers convenient off-road parking.

1. Front of house

The driveway offers convenient off-road parking. | Purple Bricks

2. Lounge

Purple Bricks

3. Lounge and dining area

Purple Bricks

4. Kitchen and dining area

Purple Bricks

