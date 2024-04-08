Sheffield Houses: 11 photos show “must-see” two-bedroom home described as “epitome of convenient living”

Could this “impressive” property be yours?

By Chloe Aslett
Published 8th Apr 2024, 13:52 BST

A two-bedroom semi-detached house is available on the Sheffield housing market for £170,000.

Located in Handsworth, the “exceptional” home is close to well-regarded primary and secondary schools, shopping amenities, and various transport links.

Estate agents 2roost describe it as “the epitome of convenient living” with a “harmonious blend of comfort and sophistication”.

The property also has an expansive rear garden, driveway, and extended detached garage currently in use as an office.

11 photos below show what the home has to offer.

The home has a shared driveway

1. Front of house

The lounge has large bay windows allowing for ample natural light in the area.

2. Lounge

The lounge, which includes a mini feature fireplace, leads into the kitchen and dining area.

3. Lounge

The kitchen is cosy yet modern, with a mixture of wooden surfaces and white accessories and tiling.

4. Kitchen

