A two-bedroom semi-detached house is available on the Sheffield housing market for £170,000.

Located in Handsworth, the “exceptional” home is close to well-regarded primary and secondary schools, shopping amenities, and various transport links.

Estate agents 2roost describe it as “the epitome of convenient living” with a “harmonious blend of comfort and sophistication”.

The property also has an expansive rear garden, driveway, and extended detached garage currently in use as an office.

11 photos below show what the home has to offer.

Front of house The home has a shared driveway

Lounge The lounge has large bay windows allowing for ample natural light in the area.

Lounge The lounge, which includes a mini feature fireplace, leads into the kitchen and dining area.