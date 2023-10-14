The Broomhill home is one of the most expensive on the market in the city.

An extensive, seven bedroom mansion in Sheffield has been put up for sale with an asking price of £1,450,000.

The house, on Tapton Crescent Road, comes with a heated swimming pool in the garden, which the Redbrik listing states was installed in 2022 to round off an "incredible" transformation.

The accommodation is set over four levels, including the entry level ground floor, a lower ground floor, first floor and second floor. All seven bedrooms are found over the top two floors.

The lower ground floor features the darkened cinema room, a music room, workshop and utlity room. The ground floor is large and features a number of rooms, including a sun room, lounge, kitchen, dining room, pantry, family room and garden room.

The grand entrance hall features the stairs taking you to the first floor, where you will find three bedrooms, including the master suite. This suite features a large bedroom, dressing room and four-piece en-suite. Another four-piece bathroom is also on the first floor.

The final four bedrooms, another family bathroom and a store room can be found on the second floor. The property also comes with a detached double garage.

1 . Mega-mansion This whopping Broomhill mansion is on the market for £1,450,000. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik) Photo Sales

2 . Swimming Pool The house comes with a heated outdoor swimming pool to the rear. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik) Photo Sales

3 . Plenty to see The property is expansive with lots of rooms and features. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik) Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The kitchen comes with bespoke units by My Fathers Heart, quartz worktops and a Bertazonni range cooker. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik) Photo Sales