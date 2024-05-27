Sheffield Houses: 11 photos inside “must view” three-bedroom property with £165,000 price tag

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 27th May 2024, 15:08 BST

The Ecclesfield home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

A new home up for sale in Sheffield has a large rear garden and pleasant facade, with a guide price of just £165,000.

In the popular residential area of Ecclesfield, the terraced property is close to primary schools and is perfect for a first-time buyer or growing family.

Estate agency Yopa describes it as a “well-presented” and “must-view” house in the listing on Zoopla.

It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

11 photos in the gallery below show what the home is like inside.

1. Front of house

2. Lounge

3. Kitchen

4. Dining area

