A new home up for sale in Sheffield has a large rear garden and pleasant facade, with a guide price of just £165,000.
In the popular residential area of Ecclesfield, the terraced property is close to primary schools and is perfect for a first-time buyer or growing family.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, alongside all of the latest breaking news updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free newsletter
Estate agency Yopa describes it as a “well-presented” and “must-view” house in the listing on Zoopla.
It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
11 photos in the gallery below show what the home is like inside.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.