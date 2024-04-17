Sheffield houses: 11 modern photos inside Whirlow mega-home near the Peak District with £1,000,000+ price tag
and live on Freeview channel 276
An incredible seven-figure home in one of Sheffield’s most affluent areas is listed for sale on the local property market.
This Whirlowdale Road home has four bedrooms, two modern bathrooms and a recently upgraded, refurbished and modernised interior. The Zoopla listing features a £1,050,000 guide price.
Upon entering the home you find yourself in a welcoming entrance hall. It provides access to all the key points of the house including the first floor, lounge, dining room and an expansive open plan kitchen, dining and living room space.
The first floor features bedrooms, a shower room, contemporary four-piece bathroom and a large dressing room.
The garden has also be included in the modernisation with extensive decking and patio spaces and greenery in plant beds.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.