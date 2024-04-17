Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An incredible seven-figure home in one of Sheffield’s most affluent areas is listed for sale on the local property market.

This Whirlowdale Road home has four bedrooms, two modern bathrooms and a recently upgraded, refurbished and modernised interior. The Zoopla listing features a £1,050,000 guide price.

Upon entering the home you find yourself in a welcoming entrance hall. It provides access to all the key points of the house including the first floor, lounge, dining room and an expansive open plan kitchen, dining and living room space.

The first floor features bedrooms, a shower room, contemporary four-piece bathroom and a large dressing room.