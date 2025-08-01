Getting on the property ladder is a daunting prospect. Sheffield’s house prices have historically been creeping up in recent years, but they’re still far and away cheaper than the much of England on average.

First-time-buyer and investment homes come in many flavours, whether as renovation projects that need an owner with vision to bring them to life, or a move-in-ready gem to get you on the property ladder and get away from renting.

These 11 homes are all in the Sheffield area and are priced at £120,000 or less, with the lowest going for just £90,000.

Several need a good amount of elbow grease if they’re going to shine, but they all have the potential to be proud family homes. You’ll find many interesting features for that price too, including ample gardens, conservatories, cellars and open-plan kitchens.

Learn more about each home with the link below each image.

2 . New Cross Drive, Shirtcliff, S13 - 3 bed semi-detached house for sale, £100,000 William H Brown presents this three-bed semi-detached home in New Cross Drive for £100,000, cash buyers only. Features include a lounge, kitchen/diner, utility room, rear garden, off-street parking, and nearby amenities. - https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/70040681/ | William H Brown Photo Sales

3 . Lichford Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire S2 - Two bed end terrace house for sale, £90,000 Blundells presents this two-bed end-terrace house for £90,000 in Lichford Road, S2, Sheffield. It will need a full scheme of refurbishments but will make a great project home and investment to a buyer with vision and energy. Relax on the decking between refurb jobs! - https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/70928984/ | Blundells Photo Sales