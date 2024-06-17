Sheffield Houses: 11 delightful photos show home in sought-after village with price tag of just £170,000

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 17th Jun 2024, 12:29 BST

A “charming” home in a sought-after Sheffield village has been newly listed for sale.

The three bedroom property in Mosborough with a spacious lounge, private rear garden and a cellar has hit the market.

It has a reasonable £170,000 guide price tag attached.

Estate agency Purple Bricks describes the property as “charming”.

The smaller bedroom could be perfect for an office, child’s bedroom, or spare room.

11 photos below show what the home has to offer - could it be yours?

"Located in a sought-after area of Sheffield, this property is close to local amenities, schools, and transport links, making it an ideal home for families and professionals alike."

1. Front of house

"Located in a sought-after area of Sheffield, this property is close to local amenities, schools, and transport links, making it an ideal home for families and professionals alike." | Purple Bricks

The living room provides a cosy space for family gatherings and relaxation.

2. Lounge

The living room provides a cosy space for family gatherings and relaxation. | Purple Bricks

The kitchen has ample countertop space, contemporary fixtures, and access to the rear garden.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen has ample countertop space, contemporary fixtures, and access to the rear garden. | Purple Bricks

The comfortable bedroom has plenty of natural light.

4. Bedroom

The comfortable bedroom has plenty of natural light. | Purple Bricks

