The three bedroom property in Mosborough with a spacious lounge, private rear garden and a cellar has hit the market.
It has a reasonable £170,000 guide price tag attached.
Estate agency Purple Bricks describes the property as “charming”.
The smaller bedroom could be perfect for an office, child’s bedroom, or spare room.
11 photos below show what the home has to offer - could it be yours?
1. Front of house
"Located in a sought-after area of Sheffield, this property is close to local amenities, schools, and transport links, making it an ideal home for families and professionals alike." | Purple Bricks
2. Lounge
The living room provides a cosy space for family gatherings and relaxation. | Purple Bricks
3. Kitchen
The kitchen has ample countertop space, contemporary fixtures, and access to the rear garden. | Purple Bricks
4. Bedroom
The comfortable bedroom has plenty of natural light. | Purple Bricks
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.