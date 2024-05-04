A modern three-bedroom end terraced property is on sale close to Endcliffe Park.

Estate agency Purple Bricks describe it as a “dream home” for both “growing and established families”.

It has a spacious living area, garden, and a warm and inviting atmosphere.

The master bedroom in particular offers a “peaceful sanctuary” while the other rooms provide versatile spaces for the owners’ individual needs.

It is close to the amenities of Ecclesall Road, with transport links and amenities right nearby.

See the 10 photos below to decide whether the £400,000 home could be right for you.