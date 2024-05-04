Sheffield Houses: 10 stunning photos inside “dream home” close to Ecclesall Road and scenery in Endcliffe Park

It is described as having a “warm and inviting atmosphere”

By Chloe Aslett
Published 4th May 2024, 05:30 BST

A modern three-bedroom end terraced property is on sale close to Endcliffe Park.

Estate agency Purple Bricks describe it as a “dream home” for both “growing and established families”.

It has a spacious living area, garden, and a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Subscribe to The Star’s free newsletter

The master bedroom in particular offers a “peaceful sanctuary” while the other rooms provide versatile spaces for the owners’ individual needs. 

It is close to the amenities of Ecclesall Road, with transport links and amenities right nearby.

See the 10 photos below to decide whether the £400,000 home could be right for you.

The house has an attractive facade and front garden.

1. Front of house

The house has an attractive facade and front garden.

Photo Sales

2. Lounge

Photo Sales

3. Kitchen

Photo Sales

4. Dining area and kitchen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Ecclesall RoadPropertyEndcliffe Park

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.