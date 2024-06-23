Sheffield Houses: 10 photos inside “charming” 3-bedroom home with cosy attic retreat on market for £180,000

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 20th Jun 2024, 15:09 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2024, 07:03 BST

The quirky attic space has lots of potential.

A three-bedroom end of terrace house has hit the Sheffield housing market, with estate agency Purple Bricks accepting offers in the region of £180,000.

In the sought after area of The Common, Ecclesfield, the property is close to local amenities, schools, parks and transport links.

The home has a secluded garden, perfect for unwinding and soaking up the sun in summer.

See the photos below to decide whether you want to make this charming terraced property your own.

This residence offers both convenience and comfort in one package.

1. Front of house

| Zoopla

A welcoming living area exudes warmth and charm.

2. Lounge

A welcoming living area exudes warmth and charm. | Zoopla

The kitchen offers functionality and space.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen offers functionality and space. | Zoopla

Well-lit hallways throughout the property.

4. Hallway

Well-lit hallways throughout the property. | Zoopla

