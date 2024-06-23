A three-bedroom end of terrace house has hit the Sheffield housing market, with estate agency Purple Bricks accepting offers in the region of £180,000.
In the sought after area of The Common, Ecclesfield, the property is close to local amenities, schools, parks and transport links.
The home has a secluded garden, perfect for unwinding and soaking up the sun in summer.
See the photos below to decide whether you want to make this charming terraced property your own.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.