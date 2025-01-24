Sheffield housebuilder Honey secures three new sites to deliver 255 plots and £81.5m in revenue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield-headquartered housebuilder Honey has secured three sites across South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire that will deliver 255 new build homes and revenues of £81.5m.

The housebuilder has exchanged contracts on sites in Waverley, near Rotherham; Kirkby-in-Ashfield, near Mansfield; and Eastwood, near Nottingham.

Honey currently has five live developments, ranging from Iris in Goldthorpe, near Barnsley, to Homes by Honey at Thoresby Vale in Edwinstowe, near Mansfield.

Plans have been submitted for the proposed developments at Kirkby-in-Ashfield and Waverley, with planning expected to be submitted for the site in Eastwood within the coming weeks.

New sites - Honey has secured three new sites to deliver 255 plots and £81.5m in revenue (CGI of development shown)

The site at Waverley will be the second phase of Homes by Honey at Waverley, which will see the housebuilder deliver a total of 121 new homes with revenues of £37.5m across the whole development.

Since being launched in October 2022, Honey has secured 19 sites across Yorkshire and the East Midlands that will deliver 2,349 homes and a combined gross development value of £665m.

Honey chief executive officer, Mark Mitchell, commented: “Securing these three sites is testament to our commitment to provide homes which combine style, substance and sustainability across Yorkshire and the Midlands.

“We have gained great momentum to start 2025 and now look forward to our proposed plans to deliver high quality, high specification homes across these three developments being considered.

Honey has analysed consumer insights and trends to inform its house type designs to ensure they meet the needs and wants of today’s new home buyers, including the flexible use of all living spaces.

Standard features in every Honey home include bi fold doors; individually designed fully integrated kitchens; and boutique style bathrooms with a signature free standing bath and full height tiling. All properties have an electric vehicle charging point.

For further information on Honey visit www.homesbyhoney.co.uk.