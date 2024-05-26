Sheffield House: Quiet cul-de-sac home on Peak District border with huge garden for sale at £600,000

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 26th May 2024, 06:02 BST
Updated 26th May 2024, 13:40 BST

Could the impressive house be yours?

A large four-bedroom detached family home close to local golf clubs and amenities has hit the Sheffield housing market.

With a price tag of £600,000, the home occupies a large plot - as shown in the gallery below - with a luscious garden.

It backs onto Bradway driving range, and is in close proximity to the Peak District National Park. 

There are excellent amenities nearby, and both Dore and Totley and Abbeydale golf courses are local, as well as St James retail park, a sports centre and Graves Park.

Estate agency Staves have listed the property via Zoopla, describing it as “beautifully presented”.

The gallery below shows what the property looks like on the inside. 

1. Rear of house

2. Front of house

"A generous reception room which is made bright and airy by virtue of the large front facing UPVC bay window. Attractive feature fireplace with a living flame electric fire. Central heating radiator.!

3. Lounge

The spacious and modern lounge has glass double doors leading into the rest of the downstairs rooms.

4. Lounge

