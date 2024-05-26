A large four-bedroom detached family home close to local golf clubs and amenities has hit the Sheffield housing market.

With a price tag of £600,000, the home occupies a large plot - as shown in the gallery below - with a luscious garden.

It backs onto Bradway driving range, and is in close proximity to the Peak District National Park.

There are excellent amenities nearby, and both Dore and Totley and Abbeydale golf courses are local, as well as St James retail park, a sports centre and Graves Park.

Estate agency Staves have listed the property via Zoopla, describing it as “beautifully presented”.

The gallery below shows what the property looks like on the inside.

Could the impressive house be yours?

3 . Lounge "A generous reception room which is made bright and airy by virtue of the large front facing UPVC bay window. Attractive feature fireplace with a living flame electric fire. Central heating radiator.!