A “stunning, contemporary, stone-built semi-detached” home in one of Sheffield’s leafiest and most affluent areas has been listed for sale.

Found inside a gated community in Ranmoor, S10, this four bedroom, three bathroom family home is being advertised on Zoopla for £700,000.

Bright and spacious accommodation is spread over four floors, with the heart of the home on the open plan first floor. It features the dining room, kitchen and living room is one space with bedrooms and bathrooms found on the floors above and below.

The first bedroom you will come across is bedroom two. Found on the ground floor, it is accompanied by a dressing room and shower room.

Down again to the lower ground floor is a third bedrooms, a large four-piece bathroom and a snug offering access to the garden.

The master bedroom is found at the top of the house on the second floor. It is joined by a dressing room and an en-suite and is also the only room to benefit from a balcony, which offers views across Ranmoor.

1 . Great location This three storey family home is found in the heart of the leafy, affluent Ranmoor area of Sheffield. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Living space The first floor is one big open plan room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Dining area The heart of the first floor is the dining area. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen You then move into the spacious kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales